[PHOTOS] Glamour as drama festivals kick off in Bungoma county

The 60th national drama and film festivals kicked off on Wednesday at Kibabi University in Kanduyi constituency Bungoma County.

The 14-day event that will run from today (Wednesday) 3rd to 13th April is expected to host over 15,000 participants.

The annual event whose theme is promoting moral responsibility among the youth through theatre and film will be sponsored by the Kenya film classification board in conjunction with the Ministry of education.

The event that is being hosted for the first time in Bungoma County will be held at Kibabi teachers Diploma College, St Mary's Kibabi boys, cardinal Otunga girls and Kibabi University.

Addressing the press at the institution on Wednesday director in charge of co-curriculum activities at the Ministry of education Patrick Sirengo Khaemba said that as a ministry they are well prepared to ensure learners from all levels of education are participating in the competitions in a smooth and organized manner.

"We have had this students vigorously participate at the regional levels and want to welcome them to socialize, educate and entertain well in this celebrations here in Bungoma for the nationals,” he said.

Khaemba said that the adjudicators in the festivals are men of integrity who are seasoned and will be fair in the competitions.

Prof CJ Odhiambo chairman Kenya National Film and Drama festivals said that the unique thing about this year's celebration is that all the performances will be held within one space in a one stop shop.