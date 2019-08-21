West Pokot leaders decry high siltation in Turkwel Dam

West Pokot leaders have asked the government to plant trees along Turkwel Dam to help control soil erosion that has led to a reduction in water levels.

The leaders said the power productivity of the dam may be affected if urgent measures are not taken.

Turkwel hydroelectric power plant is the third largest in the country and produces 106 megawatts.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol and his Sigor counterpart Peter Lochakapong attributed the high siltation in the dam to soil erosion. They spoke at the dam on Tuesday.

Lonyangapuo called on the national government to intervene and safeguard the dam.

He said initial plans showed that KenGen and Kerio Valley Development Authority were to set up roads and plant trees along the dam "yet updates show nothing has been done."

“Where did the funds go and yet they were budgeted for?” he asked.