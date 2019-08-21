West Pokot leaders decry high siltation in Turkwel Dam

• Turkwel hydroelectric power plant is the third largest, producing 106MW
• Leaders say activities of dam have been affected by decline in water levels
West Pokot leaders have asked the government to plant trees along Turkwel Dam to help control soil erosion that has led to a reduction in water levels.
The leaders said the power productivity of the dam may be affected if urgent measures are not taken.
Turkwel hydroelectric power plant is the third largest in the country and produces 106 megawatts.
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol and his Sigor counterpart Peter Lochakapong attributed the high siltation in the dam to soil erosion. They spoke at the dam on Tuesday.
Lonyangapuo called on the national government to intervene and safeguard the dam.
He said initial plans showed that KenGen and Kerio Valley Development Authority were to set up roads and plant trees along the dam "yet updates show nothing has been done."
“Where did the funds go and yet they were budgeted for?” he asked.
The governor said the national government reaps billions from the dam every year and should work closely with the county government to ensure its sustainability.
“If urgent measures are not taken five to 10 years from now the dam will be adversely affected,” he said.
Sigor MP Lochakapong said water levels in the dam had drastically dropped due drought that was experienced last year and early this year, saying the drop in water levels has affected many activities.
“Many youths were earning a living from fishing after they abandoned cattle rustling. We need to safeguard this dam to help in restoring peace,” he said.
He added," The county government should be involved in the management of this dam for the government to continue earning revenue from it,” he said.
Lomunokol said residents living along the dam cannot access the other villages since there is no connecting road.
“Residents are forced to use boats to access other villages, hospitals and markets and yet in the initial plan a road was supposed to be created to enhance accessibility,” he said.
Lilly Chepkemoi, a resident of Riting, said their businesses have been affected by the drastic fall in water levels, citing a decline in the amount of fish "that does not meet demand".
