MCA files motion to impeach Governor Khaemba

An MCA in Trans Nzoia has filed a motion to impeach Governor Patrick Khaemba over alleged embezzlement of Sh2.5 billion.

Eric Wafula of Hospital ward says the money can not be accounted for. He called on the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to investigate Khaemba.

“I gave notice of impeachment three weeks ago and today I have a draft motion which I will be forwarding to the clerk of the county assembly. I already have signatures from 14 MCAs,” he said in an interview.

But Governor Khaemba denied the accusation, saying he is clean.

“Those who are accusing me of corruption need to forward evidence if they have to the relevant authorities but am calling on all county leaders to join hands with me in serving the people of Trans Nzoia,” he told the Star.

Wafula said the county referral hospital is one of the projects that have consumed millions of shillings but still more funds are channeled to it.

“So far the referral hospital has consumed over Sh1.6 billion. It is over eight years but the project is incomplete,” he said.

Other stalled projects Wafula questions are the bus park, Kitale stadium business centre and ECD classes which were poorly constructed.

Wafula said according to the Urban Integrated Plan the business centre was to be constructed on a two-acre piece of land but it has been erected on half an acre.

He said the bus park has taken over eight years and was to be opened on July 4 but it was postponed to December.

He said Sh365 million was spent on the first contractor Bernito Properties who were stopped for doing a shoddy job. But there is no record whether the contractor was charged or returned the money.

“If you stop a contractor for a shoddy job they are supposed to be charged or return the public funds but our governor has not given us any report on the same,” the MCA said.

He said Sh174 million given by the World Bank hasn’t been accounted for.