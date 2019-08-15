Two youths kill manager for denying them free game

The manager of a PlayStation gaming outlet and movie shop in Kitengela town, Kajiado county, died after being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men are said to have walked into the gaming outlet, which is a few metres outside chief Alex Kang’ethe’s office, armed with a knife.

They stabbed the youthful manager on the neck and chest before members of the public intervened.

Isinya deputy county commissioner Stanley Too confirmed that the two youth were arrested and are now helping police in investigation.

“They had earlier gone to the PlayStation and demanded to play for free but the manager refused to let them. They walked out only to return immediately with a concealed knife," Too said.

Kitengela police said they received information around 1.30pm that there was a commotion in a movie shop near Kitengela post office.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and established that the proprietor of the movie shop and PlayStation outlet, one Elijah Ongeri aged 23, had been stabbed severally and was lying dead on the floor of his shop,” the police report said.

The report further said beside his body was a bloodstained knife. Members of the public cornered the suspects William Mwasya, 21, and Daudi Ali, 30.

Both were subjected to mob justice before being rescued by police.

The suspects are said to be regular customers at the gaming outlet.

The scene was processed and the body moved to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary to await postmortem.

