Lonyangapuo asks politicians to stop early campaigns

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has asked politicians to stop early campaigns and give elected leaders time to deliver what they promised Kenyans.

Speaking in Sook, Lonyangapuo said many politicians have been divided along party lines.

“Why do we form groups and start moving around the country to drum up support for some leaders? Kenyans now who are their leaders from the President to the grass-root leaders. Why do you want to confuse Kenyans?” he said.

The governor said he was amazed by some leaders behaving as if the Presidency is vacant.

“If we continue with this mood it will take us back to 2005 when we had orange and banana campaigns,” he said.

The governor urged women leaders to stop the men from engaging in early campaigns.

“Elected and nominated women leaders from the national, Senate and county assembly should save the country from early campaigns,” he said.

He asked women to help unite and bring peace in the country and stop forming groups that may bring disunity .