EYES ON 2022

Lonyangapuo asks politicians to stop early campaigns

Governor says he is amazed by some leaders behaving as if the Presidency is vacant

In Summary

• Governor urges women leaders to stop men from engaging in early campaigns.

• They should not form partisan groups that will bring disunity, he says.

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
15 August 2019 - 00:00

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has asked politicians to stop early campaigns and give elected leaders time to deliver what they promised Kenyans.

Speaking in Sook, Lonyangapuo said many politicians have been divided along party lines.

“Why do we form groups and start moving around the country to drum up support for some leaders? Kenyans now who are their leaders from the President to the grass-root leaders. Why do you want to confuse Kenyans?” he said.

The governor said he was amazed by some leaders behaving as if the Presidency is vacant.

“If we continue with this mood it will take us back to 2005 when we had orange and banana campaigns,” he said.

The governor urged women leaders to stop the men from engaging in early campaigns.

“Elected and nominated women leaders from the national, Senate and county assembly should save the country from early campaigns,” he said.

He asked women to help unite and bring peace in the country and stop forming groups that may bring disunity .

MORE:

Respect Uhuru, stop early campaigns, Kikuyu elders tell Ruto

The elders declared their total support for the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.
Counties
2 months ago

Politicians asked to stop early campaigns, serve the people

Siaya leaders have been told to stopearly campaigns for the 2022 general elections andinitiate development.Future Life Tabernacle Church bishop ...
Counties
6 months ago

Stop early election campaigns, Wamatangi tells Mt Kenya leaders

He criticised Mt Kenya governors for failing to keep their promise of a regional economic bloc.
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
15 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Police raid home of Akasha associate after Matiang'i warning
    2d ago Coast

  2. Duale condemns Atwoli's remarks on Ruto presidential bid
    3mo ago Coast

  3. Legal notice on Finance Bill should be revoked - Sonko
    7h ago Nairobi

  4. Kenyans troll Nominated MP for veiled attack on CS Munya
    20h ago Eastern

  5. Sonko rejects Nairobi voter's bid for deputy governor job
    5h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos