Tolgos asks Senate, CRA to help resolve budget crisis

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has invited the Senate and the Commission on Revenue Allocation to intervene in a row over this year's budget.

Tolgos's administration has failed to agree with the county assembly on how to reduce financial allocations to various departments to bridge a Sh200 million budget deficit.

The assembly led by Speaker Kiplagat Sabulei defied the governor and refused to allow reduction of Sh566 million allocated to the assembly.

Sabulei gazetted the budget after approval by MCAs despite rejection by Tolgos.

Tolgos has questioned why the assembly got Sh566 million for its operations but allocated only about Sh360 million for development.

The governor has written to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and CRA even as the row between him and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen intensifies.

Murkomen has urged the MCAs to focus on their work and ignore the governor accusing the county boss of being unrealistic.

Tolgos lashed out at Murkomen accusing him of fueling the row between the county assembly and the executive, sparking the budget crisis.

Murkomen has supported gazetting of the bill in defiance of the governor. Tolgos now says the senator and speaker are part of a wider scheme to undermine him.

“They want to make it look like I am weak but I will stand with the people and won’t allow them to have their way”, Tolgos said.

Sabulei and Murkomen have however denied the governor's accusations and instead say he has failed to run the county.

“It is ironical that he failed to absorb Sh1 billion last year and then wants more to be allocated to the executive,” Sabulei said.

Tolgos has accused Murkomen of bankrolling the speaker and MCAs to frustrate him.

He said Murkomen is defending some of the suspects involved in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals while claiming to fight for the rights of residents who would have benefitted from the projects.