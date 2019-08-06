Turkana pastoralists urged to return for census

Turkana county commissioner Wambua Muthama has urged pastoralists who crossed the border in search of water and pasture to return for the national census.

Herders crossed to Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia during the recent drought that caused all water pans, boreholes and dams in the area to dry up.

Over 805,000 thousand people faced starvation, resulting in deaths denied by the authorities.

Muthama said the national government allocates resources according to the population and asked herders who left the country to come back to be counted on August 24.

"It's important for all people to come for the census this August. Resources of the country are given according to population and therefore those who crossed the borders in search of water and pasture should come for the exercise, " Muthama said.

Over 40,000 herders are believed to have crossed the border during the drought.