Close

TORTURE, HARASSMENT

Uasin Gishu MCAs condemn askaris' brutality

They claim more than 50 people are nursing injuries after being attacked since the beginning of this year

In Summary

• The ward reps say the culprits were political goons before they were hired

• Ward reps want Interior CS Matiang'i to send an independent team to probe 

by BY MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Majority leader Josphat Lowoi on July 24
INCREASED ROBBERIES: Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Majority leader Josphat Lowoi on July 24
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

A section of Uasin Gishu MCAs wants Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to investigate increased cases of brutality and human rights violations by security officers.

They claim more than 50 people have been injured by the county askaris since January. 

The ward reps accuse the county askaris of terrorising residents through torture, arbitrary arrests and robberies. 

They say more than 10 people have died as a result of askari brutality in the last two years.

“We have tried to take up this matter with the county government but our pleas have been ignored and we feel the situation is getting out of hand to the extent that we now want CS Matiang'i to intervene,” Huruma MCA Peter Chomba said.

Chomba raised the matter at the county assembly seeking a statement from Majority leader Josphat Lowoi. 

The MCAs accused Governor Jackson Mandago’s security adviser Paul Ruto of protecting the askaris.

Ruto has denied the claims.  “Anyone with complaints against the county askaris should forward them to the relevant authorities for investigations,” he said. 

The Huruma MCA said many street children had also died after being tortured on claims they were a security threat to residents.

His sentiments were echoed by his Langas counterpart Francis Muya. 

“These so-called askaris have been seizing goods from traders and stealing money from the traders they arrest yet no one from the county government cares,” Muya said.

The ward reps said most of those hired were initially political goons during elections and had forced several traders to shut their businesses due to frequent harassment and extortion. 

Chomba and Muya said many of the cases reported at Eldoret police station were not investigated.

"Police officers fear to investigate because of political interference by county bosses and that is why we want an independent team sent by Matiang'i," Chomba said. 

He added: “We will table a motion at the assembly to also have the matter probed."

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

City traders accuse county askaris of brutality and inhumane treatment, ask Governor Sonko for help

Traders have complained of harsh and ruthless treatment by county askaris.They said the brutality intensified immediately Governor Mike Sonko talked ...
Counties
1 year ago

Kidero tells askaris to avoid brutality

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero yesterday warned City Hall askaris against use of excessive force on hawkers.Addressing journalists at the Council of ...
Counties
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
03 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Kiambu residents attack pro-Waititu executive
    1d ago Central

  3. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    3d ago Nyanza

  4. Manganese mining raises hopes in Taita
    23h ago Coast

  5. ODM ward reps reject Punguza Mizigo bill
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos