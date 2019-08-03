Uasin Gishu MCAs condemn askaris' brutality

A section of Uasin Gishu MCAs wants Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to investigate increased cases of brutality and human rights violations by security officers.

They claim more than 50 people have been injured by the county askaris since January.

The ward reps accuse the county askaris of terrorising residents through torture, arbitrary arrests and robberies.

They say more than 10 people have died as a result of askari brutality in the last two years.

“We have tried to take up this matter with the county government but our pleas have been ignored and we feel the situation is getting out of hand to the extent that we now want CS Matiang'i to intervene,” Huruma MCA Peter Chomba said.

Chomba raised the matter at the county assembly seeking a statement from Majority leader Josphat Lowoi.

The MCAs accused Governor Jackson Mandago’s security adviser Paul Ruto of protecting the askaris.

Ruto has denied the claims. “Anyone with complaints against the county askaris should forward them to the relevant authorities for investigations,” he said.

The Huruma MCA said many street children had also died after being tortured on claims they were a security threat to residents.

His sentiments were echoed by his Langas counterpart Francis Muya.

“These so-called askaris have been seizing goods from traders and stealing money from the traders they arrest yet no one from the county government cares,” Muya said.

The ward reps said most of those hired were initially political goons during elections and had forced several traders to shut their businesses due to frequent harassment and extortion.

Chomba and Muya said many of the cases reported at Eldoret police station were not investigated.

"Police officers fear to investigate because of political interference by county bosses and that is why we want an independent team sent by Matiang'i," Chomba said.

He added: “We will table a motion at the assembly to also have the matter probed."

