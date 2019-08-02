Close

TO TAME BANDITRY

Tolgos, Lonyangapuo peace deal to revive stalled Sh2bn projects

Fifteen MPs from Kerio Valley pledged to back the new peace deal, which was signed in the presence of DP William Ruto.

In Summary

• DP Ruto says similar peace deal will be signed in all counties affected by banditry

• More than 120 people have been killed by bandits in Kerio Valley since January this year

by BY MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Leaders including DP William Ruto (centre) at Chesogon market on July 1.
CAKE FOR PEACE: Leaders including DP William Ruto (centre) at Chesogon market on July 1.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

Governors Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet and John Lonyangapuo of West Pokot have committed to reviving Sh2 billion stalled projects in the Kerio Valley.

The hospitals, schools, roads, dams and irrigation projects were halted due to insecurity in the region. 

The two governors signed a fresh peace deal to end banditry in the valley on Wednesday.

Fifteen MPs from the region pledged to back the new peace deal, which was signed in the presence of DP William Ruto at Chesogon trading centre.

Ruto said a similar peace accord will be signed between Baringo and Marakwet, Turkana, Samburu and Laikipia areas also affected by banditry.

The DP said the government would inject more funds into infrastructure projects to open up Kerio Valley.

He said schools, markets and other public amenities that had been closed due to insecurity would be reopened.

“We want residents to embrace trade and farming activities instead of primitive cattle rustling activities,” Ruto said.

Governor Tolgos urged residents to foster unity and good neighbourliness. 

“We are committed to transforming this region to end banditry once and for all. We ask our communities to join us and live in peace forever,” Tolgos said.

Lonyangapuo said teams had been set up to ensure members of the Pokot and Marakwet communities abide by the peace accord.

“Banditry has stagnated development in our region, but with the return of peace, we will ensure we revive all stalled projects, including roads to open up the region,” the West Pokot county chief said.

The DP presided over the reopening of the Chesogon market which was closed more than ten years ago due to banditry along the Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot borders.

More than 120 people have lost their lives to banditry in the Kerio Valley this year. 

Leaders present said they would not tolerate any more attacks and killings by bandits.

“The bandits who have not reformed or repented should know that we no longer want to hear of cattle rustling," Lonyangapuo said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Kerio Valley has always been referred to as the valley of death, but with the new deal, the region will enjoy peace and unity. 

Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have been leading a peace caravan to educate residents on the need to live harmoniously.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Finish projects before 2022, Savula tells governors

MP Savula says county governments should not initiate new projects but complete stalled ones.
News
2 months ago

Taxpayers risk losing billions in stalled projects

MPs in February recommended the cancellation of 22 dam projects valued at Sh188 billion.
Siasa
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    20h ago North Eastern

  2. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    9h ago Rift Valley

  3. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    19h ago Nyanza

  4. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos