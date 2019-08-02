Tolgos, Lonyangapuo peace deal to revive stalled Sh2bn projects

Governors Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet and John Lonyangapuo of West Pokot have committed to reviving Sh2 billion stalled projects in the Kerio Valley.

The hospitals, schools, roads, dams and irrigation projects were halted due to insecurity in the region.

The two governors signed a fresh peace deal to end banditry in the valley on Wednesday.

Fifteen MPs from the region pledged to back the new peace deal, which was signed in the presence of DP William Ruto at Chesogon trading centre.

Ruto said a similar peace accord will be signed between Baringo and Marakwet, Turkana, Samburu and Laikipia areas also affected by banditry.

The DP said the government would inject more funds into infrastructure projects to open up Kerio Valley.

He said schools, markets and other public amenities that had been closed due to insecurity would be reopened.

“We want residents to embrace trade and farming activities instead of primitive cattle rustling activities,” Ruto said.

Governor Tolgos urged residents to foster unity and good neighbourliness.

“We are committed to transforming this region to end banditry once and for all. We ask our communities to join us and live in peace forever,” Tolgos said.

Lonyangapuo said teams had been set up to ensure members of the Pokot and Marakwet communities abide by the peace accord.

“Banditry has stagnated development in our region, but with the return of peace, we will ensure we revive all stalled projects, including roads to open up the region,” the West Pokot county chief said.

The DP presided over the reopening of the Chesogon market which was closed more than ten years ago due to banditry along the Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot borders.

More than 120 people have lost their lives to banditry in the Kerio Valley this year.

Leaders present said they would not tolerate any more attacks and killings by bandits.

“The bandits who have not reformed or repented should know that we no longer want to hear of cattle rustling," Lonyangapuo said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Kerio Valley has always been referred to as the valley of death, but with the new deal, the region will enjoy peace and unity.

Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have been leading a peace caravan to educate residents on the need to live harmoniously.

(edited by O. Owino)