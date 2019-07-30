Bomet county not in hurry to swear in deputy governor - Speaker

Bomet assembly speaker Shadrack Rotich on Tuesday said the county is not in a hurry to swear in Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok as the next governor following the death of Joyce Laboso.

The county dedicated the Tuesday session to celebrating Laboso's life.

Rotich said the county is in mourning.

He said Laboso worked well with the assembly and always consulted.

Laboso died on Monday after a long battle with colon cancer.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning her.

Uhuru tweeted through the State House handle: "I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss."

Deputy President William Ruto said the government will ensure Laboso gets a send off befitting of her status.

He said Laboso put on a brave face as she fought cancer and many did not know what she was going through for a long time.

Former Prime Minister Raila tweeted, "Laboso's death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace."