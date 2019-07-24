Floods disrupt business, transport in Turkana

Business activities and transport in parts of Turkana were on Tuesday brought to a standstill following heavy rain.

Many roads were rendered impassable as rivers burst their banks.

Lodwar town was inaccessible after rivers Turkwel and Kawalase became flooded.

Students spent hours in school waiting for the water to subside to be able to walk home.

“Kawalase seasonal river is unpredictable. Today, I will not make it home. I will spend my night at friend’s home because I am unable to cross the river which is flooded following the heavy rain,” a Class Five pupil told the Star.

Jackson Ekai, a truck driver in Lodwar, said Kawalase seasonal river has a bad history of sweeping away lorries with goods when flooded.

“For many years, Kawalase has swept trucks with goods, paralyzing transport from Kitale to South Sudan, sweeping livestock and putting lives of commuters at risk. I have to wait for more than five hours for water to subside before I cross,” he said.