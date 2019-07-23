Pokot in Uganda urged to return for census

West Pokot leaders have asked residents who have migrated to Uganda in search of pastures and water to return and participate in the census.

Governor John Lonyangapuo on Monday said the exercise is vital as it will help determine the percentage the county will get from the national revenue.

He urged chiefs to help educate residents on the importance of the census.

“We shall join efforts with the national government to ensure that all people are counted,” Lonyangapuo said on the phone.

County commissioner Apollo Okello said only those who will be in the country will be counted.

“Those who will not be in the country will not be counted. Those who are outside the country should start coming back before the exercise starts," he said on the phone on Monday.

Most of the herders from North Pokot subcounty had migrated to Uganda in search of pastures and water following a prolonged drought.

The census will run from August 24 to 31.