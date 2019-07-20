Nema officers nab four Eldoret traders with banned plastic bags

The National Environment Management Authority and police officers in Uasin Gishu have arrested four business people for possessing banned plastic bags.

The officers ransacked shops on Kamukunji, Mwanzo and Westidies estates.

Nema legal service director Linda Kosgey on Thursday said the traders refused to reveal their supplier.

"The four were arrested and taken to Eldoret police station so they can set an example to those others who are still using these papers," she said.

County deputy director in charge of environment and education and awareness Mamo Bore warned residents, hawkers, and grocers against using the plastics.

"We are not sure of the source of these papers but we suspect they sneak in from our neighbouring countries where usage of plastic bags is still legal," he said.

He said the crackdown will continue until the environment is free from dangerous papers.

Kosgey directed his officers to patrol the area frequently and take appropriate action against traders who violate the ban. She told residents that the ban is for their own benefit and they must comply by using alternative bags.

Kosgey added that they will not allow anyone to take backward moves against the gains they have made in boosting environmental conservation.

