Declare cancer a national disaster, Salat urges state

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat has urged the government to declare cancer a national disaster.

He said on Saturday many Kenyans are suffering from the disease and swift action must be taken before it gets out of hand.

The number of cancer-related deaths is alarming and the government must redirect its energies in fighting the scourge, he said.

Salat spoke during the burial of Joyce Chepkirui in Siwot, Bomet county. Joyce died of cancer.

“It's high time the government, leaders and everybody else united and did something about this deadly disease, which is robbing us of the lives of many people,” he said.

Salat said he had told National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale that Parliament bet at the forefront in the war on cancer.

“He [Duale], like so many others, has a relative who died of cancer. Many other leaders have their loved ones who have been affected by cancer,” he said.

Salat said cancer has left many families poor because its treatment is expensive.

“Most of these families are low- and middle-income earners, hence cannot afford these treatments. To eradicate the imminent burden, Kenya needs to shift resources, commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders in fighting it.”

Also present were Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok, Chepalungu MP Gideon Kosgey, Roads PS Julius Korir and former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto.

Rutto said his family has borne the brunt of the disease after it claimed the lives of his daughter and father.

“During my regime, I bought nine acres or a cancer centre to be set up in Bomet. That time, we were working closely with a cancer centre in America. We should unite and ensure these plans are completed to save our people from high hospital bills incurred when they seek treatment outside the country,” he said.

Barchok urged residents to visit Longisa County Referral Hospital for cancer screening.

“Checkups, before you have symptoms, are important to everybody. Getting screening tests regularly may help and treatment is likely to work best,” he said.

Most residents fear to visit the facility, yet its equipment is lying idle, Barchok added.

Kosgey urged the government to divert funds meant for the Big Four Agenda, especially those for housing, towards cancer treatment and awareness campaign.

