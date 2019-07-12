West Pokot to set up milk processing plant

- Plant will help reduce exploitation of milk producers by middle men
- County has embarked on improving breeds to increase production
West Pokot county is in talks with Israeli firms to set up a milk processing plant, Governor John Lonyangapuo has said.
The governor said on Thursday the county is famous for milk with high fat content and has huge potential.
Farmers from the region have been exploited by middlemen for a long time, he said.
“Farmers in this region cannot set the price of the milk. The decision is left in the hands of middlemen,” Lonyangapuo said.
The governor said the county has the potential to produce over 50,000 litres of milk daily.
Lonyangapuo said the plant will help end cases of cattle rustling in the county.
“The plant will also offer employment to our youths who are idle and reduce outdated cultural practices,” he said.
He said the county had also embarked on improving breeds to increase production.
“We don’t want the factory to lack supply of milk; that’s why since last financial year we embarked on improving our breeds,” he said.
County executive for Industry and Trade Joel Arimwonyang said the plant will help reduce poverty by increasing incomes at household level.
Arimwonyang called on investors to come to the region since the county has plans of setting up many factories.
Farmers have welcome the milk project, saying they incur huge losses during rainy season when a lot of milk goes to waste.