West Pokot to set up milk processing plant

West Pokot county is in talks with Israeli firms to set up a milk processing plant, Governor John Lonyangapuo has said.

The governor said on Thursday the county is famous for milk with high fat content and has huge potential.

Farmers from the region have been exploited by middlemen for a long time, he said.

“Farmers in this region cannot set the price of the milk. The decision is left in the hands of middlemen,” Lonyangapuo said.

The governor said the county has the potential to produce over 50,000 litres of milk daily.

Lonyangapuo said the plant will help end cases of cattle rustling in the county.