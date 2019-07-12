Close

BEHIND SCHEDULE

Kiptis blames unused Sh2.4bn on lazy contractors

Says although enough money was allocated, no payments were made because most projects stalled

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis said he was frustrated by contractors and suggested residents should decide how they would like to utilize their money through public participation.. /FILE

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has blamed the Sh2.4 billion rollover of development funds on ineffective contractors.

Kiptis said although enough money was allocated, no payments were made because most projects stalled.

The stalled projects include roads, boreholes, dispensaries, ECDE centres and cattle dips.

 
 
 

“Imagine some contractors have stalled over 380 projects in the county since 2013 to date,” he said.

The governor broke his long silence after MCAs reported a Sh2.4 billion rollover on June 25.

He addressed mourners at Ilng’arua in Marigat, Baringo South subcounty, on Wednesday.

Kiptis said he was frustrated by contractors and suggested residents should decide how they would like to utilize their money through public participation.

“I would even prefer if people should be accorded the mandate to choose their own projects and even allowed to apply their own labor instead of relying on these useless contractors,” he said.

Last week, Senator Gideon Moi urged Governor Kiptis to use public money appropriately.

“We will move from handshake to handcuffs. People must utilize the funds exhaustively but when we have such rollovers it calls for rethinking of our priorities” Senator Moi said.

 
 

Kiptis said he has already dispatched his executives to assess all flagship projects and those proposed by the residents “so we can start serious work by August.”

