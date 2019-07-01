Close

SIX SUSPECTS HELD

Three guns stolen as officers watched UEFA match recovered

• Police officers failed to explain why they had left the station unguarded.

• The guns will be taken for ballistic examinations to establish if they had been used.

by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Three police G3 rifles stolen on April 16 after officers went to watch UEFA championships have been recovered.

Nandi South police boss John Owuoth said the guns were recovered in three separate places with all the 60 bullets.

One rifle was retrieved in Kamagut near Soy town. The second firearm was found in Yamumbi, Kapseret subcounty - both in Uasin Gishu. The guns had allegedly been sold.

 

Yamumbi is on the lower side of the crime-prone Langas on the outskirts of Eldoret.

The third rifle was dug out from a vegetable garden, a few metres from Kamoron police station, the place where they had been stolen in Aldai subcounty in April.

The gun had been buried in a shallow hole and wrapped in a polythene bag. Investigators believe the suspects were still looking for a buyer.

Owuoth said they had arrested six suspects in connection with the theft. Those arrested include two people who said they bought the guns.

Three police officers, including the officer in-charge, had travelled to Cheptulu market to watch the UEFA championships match between Manchester United and Barcelona. The three officers are on suspension.

The burglars broke into the armoury, stole the guns, a TV set, a gas cooker and other household items from one of the officers. The thieves had cut the metal box used to store the weapons.

Nandi county criminal investigation commander Julius Mukeku said it had taken them two and a half months to investigate and recover the firearms "intact". He thanked all those who helped them.

 

The guns will be taken for ballistic examinations to establish if they had been used.

The officer in charge had failed to show the investigators the guns movement book, an indication that they were casually being held.

The suspect will appear in a Kapsabet court on Monday.

MORE:

Four arrested for stealing guns from AP camp

The guns and firearms were found buried in an unoccupied house and farm.
13 hours ago

Guns stolen in Nandi after cops left to watch Man U match

Officers left the post to watch Barcelona vs Man Utd match in a nearby trade centre.
2 months ago
