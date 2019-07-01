Close

Nema closes fueling station in West Pokot

Businesses urged to comply with law of risk closure

• Patakam fueling station was found unlawfully selling unlicensed fuel, which is  potentially harmful to customers.

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
01 July 2019 - 00:00
NEMA director general Geoffrey Wahungu
Nema has closed a petrol station in Kabichbich, West Pokot, and issued a 24-hour closure notice to another for lack of documents.

Patakam fueling station was found unlawfully selling unlicensed fuel, which is  potentially harmful to customers. 

The fuel station also lacked an Effluent Discharge Licence, an environmental audit report and an Environmental Impact Assessment report from Nema.

 

Lilyon fuelling station has up to today to comply or close business.

County director of environment Cliff Barkach, who headed the operation, yesterday said most businesses in the county have failed to acquire licences from the authority.

"We are issuing a sound warning to any other business in this area, especially the milk cooperatives in Lelan. It is either they comply with our environmental regulations or they will face closure," the official said.

Nema officers had a joint meeting with milk cooperatives' representatives from the region who promised to comply.

The cooperatives are yet to file their environmental reports.

 "We want people to comply with the set regulations for a better environment. We have given the milk cooperates specific timelines to comply, failing which we will act in accordance with the law," Barkach said.

The officers later did a crackdown on plastic bags in Chepkono and Kabichbich and other centres in the region.

 
 

The director praised residents for compliance with the government's ban on plastic bags.

