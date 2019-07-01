Nandi leaders clash in front of the DP over tea farms

Nandi MPs are on the warpath with Governor Stephen Sang after he dismissed them in front of Deputy President William Ruto as “cowards”.

Sang, while addressing a function during the official opening of Tinderet Technical college by Ruto, hit out at elected leaders from the region for “abandoning him at the hour of need” in recovering “grabbed land".

An incensed Sang said he has been fighting alone to repossess tea plantations that had been forcibly taken away from the people of Nandi. He accused the MPs of making profit from the current stand-off with multi-national tea farms.

He spoke on Saturday in Sigoria, Tinderet constituency.

“I have even been denied government security after the Interior ministry withdrew them because of my resolve and effort to look for better living standards for the Nandi people.”

The governor said leaders elected by the people to fight for their interests in Parliament are chasing grabbers around looking for handouts.

Leaders present included MPs Julius Meli (Tinderet) and Swarrup Mishra of Kesses. Others were senators Samson Cherargei of Nandi, Kericho's Aron Cheruiyot, Aldai's Cornelly Serem, Chesumei's Wilson Kogo and a host of leaders among them Education CS George Magoha.

Sang tore into the Nandi leadership, saying he was ready to pay the ultimate price for his resolve to look for the settlement for his “people”.

“When others celebrate the arrival of rainfall, others are living in fear over mudslides since they live dangerously on the slopes with their houses hanging. That’s why I’m not going to stop until they are settled,” the Nandi governor said.

Meli and Serem had cautioned their colleagues against indulging in politics as the function was purely educational.

Seven MPs have expressed displeasure over the move by the governor to invade private land and uproot tea bushes. They said there are better methods of reclaiming land.

On Friday, Sang had clashed with the MPs during a funeral in Kapsabet, saying they had lost value.

"If you can accept being compromised, of what value are you? Senator Cherargei you go round attacking me in forums that you could have used to improve people's lives," he said.

Ruto has warned leaders from the region to end squabbles among themselves and unite in serving residents.

He said their behaviour is being watched with a lot of interest because the area was a Jubilee stronghold.

“What do think other regions will think of you when you engage in endless political divisions? Ruto asked.

He later held a funds drive of Chemase Full Gospel of Churches sanctuary in Chepswerta along the Kisumu Nandi border, where he appealed to residents to live peacefully.

Ruto said his resolve to serve God through supporting churches was irreversible.

“Those of us who understand what contributing to the strengthening of Christian values is will not stop because we recognise what God has done for some of us,” he said.