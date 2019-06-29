Contractors face probe over stalled TVET projects in West Pokot

Public officers in West Pokot have demanded progress reports on the four technical training institutes being built in the county.

The Kacheliba, Chesogon, Chepareria and Kitalekapel projects were launched two years ago but have yet to be completed even though contractors had been paid. They are funded by the national government.

On Thursday, the West Pokot County Development Implementation Coordination Committee directed the North Rift TVET director to furnish it with a detailed document explaining the status of each project.

It said the institutes are in pathetic conditions, yet the government had spent millions of shillings on them. The officers spoke during a meeting chaired by county commissioner Apollo Okello at the County Public Service Board offices.

Okello said contractors had been paid but had yet to complete or start their projects.

The committee cited the stalled Chepareria TTI whose contractor has been paid Sh43 million of the Sh48,743,504 cost. The project stopped last year when a building under construction collapsed. Residents blamed it on poor workmanship. The college is in Pokot South constituency.

"The regional coordinator for TVET, Martha Wekesa, must table the details of the progress of each TTI to the committee on July 11, 2019. What we want is the amount allocated, amount so far paid to the contractor and the stage at which the project is," Okello said.

The county director of technical training, Joel Mulatya, informed the committee that the contractor disappeared without a trace.

The committee cautioned that they could be compelled to call for a probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Okello said they will decide once they receive the reports. Members will visit the projects on a fact-finding mission.

Mulatya said, "At least work is going on in Kacheliba and Kitalekapel TTI, while for Chesogon had stopped due to cases of insecurity in the area. For Chepareria, nothing is going on and the contractor has not been seen. All the payment is done at the headquarters in Nairobi."

Kacheliba is at the foundation stage. Chesogon is 80 per cent completed and the contractor paid in full. Kitalekapel is 95 per cent completed and the contractor paid more than Sh43 million.