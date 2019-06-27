Close

EXECUTIVE BLAMED

Baringo returns Sh2.4 billion unspent funds

Projects rolled over to next financial year and money returned to Treasury

• County experiences huge rollover despite challenges of poor roads, health and water shortage. 

• MCAs welcome allocation to people with disability, ECD children feeding programme 

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Baringo Finance executive David Sergon (C) holds Sh8 billion 2019-20 budget estimates briefcase outside the county assembly on Tuesday
Baringo county government has returned to the National Treasury Sh2.4 billion unspent development cash amid myriad challenges. 

The revelation was made when the Finance executive David Sergon read Sh8 billion 2019-20 budget to the county assembly on Tuesday.

“Despite the huge rollover, our county grapples with challenges of poor roads, water and health crises. We are not happy about it,” the assembly’s Budget and Appropriations committee chairman John Aengwo said.

Aengwo condemned the county executive headed by Governor Stanley Kiptis for failing to spend public money appropriately.

“It is unfair for our communities to lack the basic necessities yet public money lies around while some people continue sleeping on the job. Something needs to be done fast to ensure the money is spent,” Aengwo said.

He said despite putting in measures to increase county revenue collection, he expected to hear how Kiptis’s administration would address the perennial challenge of rollovers.

“In as much as we blame the National Treasury for failing to release development funds on time to pay contractors, we squarely blame the county heads of departments for failing in their mandate to push for the procurement and running of projects,” he said.

Governor Kiptis blamed the county’s high wage bill which stood at 56 per cent on the growing number of ghost workers. The MCAs, however, cautioned him against hiring more staff.

He also pledged transparency saying his administration shall not condone corruption. “I assure the public that your money will remain safe and intact,” he said.

 

However, the huge rollover was realised in the health sector standing at Sh651,816,098 although it was the highest allocated department. 

“It is true the sector was the highest funded but although many health facilities were erected at the grassroots, the county still lacked the capacity to hire staff, leaving the majority of them stalled,”  assembly Health chairman Richard Kirono said.

Roads and Infrastructure failed to spend Sh478,146,702, Water and Irrigation (Sh621,008,787), Trade and Industrialisation (Sh5,752,776), Agriculture (Sh256,932,241) Lands (Sh134,702,716), Sports (Sh53,792,570) and Tourism and Wildlife (Sh18,127,305).

However, the MCAs lauded the Finance executive for allocating funds to the people with disability and funds to feed children.

Edited by R.Wamochie

