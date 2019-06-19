Close

PAY DISPUTE

Striking doctors told to resume work or be sacked

County secretary says the doctors' Sh230,000- Sh500,000, per month pay highest in the county.

In Summary

• The medical practitioners downed their tools on June 3, after failing to solve the matter with the employer. 

• County secretary Karanja Njora yesterday termed the strike illegal adding that the labour court did not approve it.

by Eliud Waithaka
Rift Valley
19 June 2019 - 00:00
A deserted hospital in Laikipia county, health workers in the county have been on strike from Sunday over their salaries and allowances.Photo/FILE
Striking doctors in Laikipia county were yesterday ordered to report back to work or face the sack. 

Acting county secretary Karanja Njora termed the strike, which has now entered its third week, illegal because the labour court did not approve it.

“The court declared the strike illegal and not protected. Doctors are the most highly paid civil servants in Laikipia with the lowest earning Sh230,000 per month while some pocket almost Sh500,000,” Njora said.

He said he had already sent letters to the striking doctors to show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them because they have absconded duties.

The doctors through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist’s Union on May 24 issued a strike notice to the county government over non-implementation of a collective bargaining agreement and placement of specialist doctors.

The notice issued by KMPDU secretary general Ouma Oluga accused the county government of failure to respond to issues of designation of specialists doctors to the right job groups.

Other grievances were the payment of arrears arising from the delayed promotions and the formation of a CBA implementation committee. 

“KMPDU regrettably notes that the county has not responded to calls to meet and implement key clauses in the implementation of the CBA,” read the notice.

The medical practitioners downed their tools on June 3, after failing to solve the matter with the employer. 

“All the doctors in Laikipia County from specialists to interns will be withdrawing their services and non will report to work until the grievances are resolved” Davji Bhimji, KMPDU South Rift branch secretary said yesterday.

 

Njora said about 25 out of the 132 doctors are currently on study leave but are receiving full time salaries and other allowances.

“The county government is not opposed to anyone advancing their education but we must manage our wage bill. We must first do our in-house audit in the department so that we can know our needs,” the county secretary said.

There are four major hospitals in Laikipia including Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyahururu County Hospital, Kimanjo and Doldol hospitals. 

(Edited O. Owino)

