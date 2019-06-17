Close

LAW IS CLEAR

Criminals in Kericho warned

Criminal groups in the county warned their days are numbered.

by SONU TANU
Rift Valley
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony
Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and local county commissioner Moses Mbaruku have warned criminal groups in the county that their days are numbered.

The two told security stakeholders in the county that the law is clear and thugs will face the full force of the law.

The two spoke during a three-day counter terrorism workshop in Kericho where selected security stakeholders from the six sub counties participated.

Governor Chepkwony said Kericho will be a haven of peace where various ethnic communities with diversified political parties will take part to elect leaders of choice without being bullied or threatened by anyone.

“As Kipsigis, we are civilised in the manner that we cannot whatsoever entertain anyone trying to push us to 2007/8 violence like shameful acts over political and tribal differences on our soil,” Governor Chepkwony said.

He told investors in the county to remain assured that their businesses will not be interfered with now and in the future.

“Stay assured that what you invested yesterday will grow without interference due to conducive development atmosphere the county has put in place,” the county boss said.

County commissioner Moses Mbaruku told various religious groups in the workshop to ensure that none in their midst had ulterior motive to plan for heinous acts in the mosques or in churches.

“You all worship the living God, God who hates killing and destruction of property through displaced religion beliefs outside the holy books of  Koran and the Bible,” the commissioner said.

 

