Reinstate Moi varsity Sacco, CS Munya told

Uasin Gishu has urged Trade and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya to reinstate Moi University Sacco's registration and lift the liquidation order.

In June 2018, the Commissioner of Cooperatives had revoked the registration of the Moi University Savings and Credit Society (Musco) and placed it under liquidation.

County CEC in charge of cooperatives Esther Mutai said it was wrong for the Commissioner of Cooperatives to revoke the licence without following due procedure. She said that would have required her office to institute a commission of inquiry before taking action.

Cooperatives is a fully devolved function, he told reporters on Monday at the Uasin Gishu county offices in Eldoret.

“We are urging the Trade Cabinet Secretary, who has the power, to revoke the cancellation and bring the society back to life, as this was a lifeline to thousands of investors," she said.

She asked why the commissioner "rushed" to place the society under liquidation, "ignoring" calls by Uasin Gishu County Government to compel the employer, Moi University, to remit the society’s due of Sh51 million.