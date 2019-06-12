Nakuru ASK show set for July 3-7

More than 300 exhibitors are expected to take part in this year’s Nakuru National Agricultural Show from July 3 to 7.

The theme is ‘Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture and Trade’.

ASK Central Rift Nakuru Branch Chairperson Margaret Anami said 150 exhibitors have already confirmed participation.

“Preparations are in top gear for the one-week long show," he said.

Exhibitors feature agriculture, livestock, fisheries, horticulture, seeds, the trade and financial sectors and manufacturing companies.

Innovations in agricultural technology will be featured.

Other exhibitors will include universities and tertiary Institutions, motor vehicle companies, textile companies, ministries and parastatals, services sector, hospitality industries, research bodies and health and insurance companies.

“I call upon on all farmers and entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas to take part in this premier event to display technology and innovations. The only way to strengthen the Big Four is by embracing the ASK show where they can learn new technology for food production,” she said.

She said CCTV will be installed to ensure security.

“We shall have maximum security as we have engaged the top security team. We have also CCTV in all the gates” Anami said.