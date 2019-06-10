North Rift leaders, residents pray for peace

Insecurity along county borders in the North Rift dominated West Pokot county prayers on Saturday.

Guests prayed for security along six county borders in the region, asking God to bring peace.

County prayers are held in June each year after the county assembly enacted the law. The prayers are conducted in all 20 wards of the county.

This year’s theme was seeking God's face and the event was held at Chepareria Primary School.

Guest speaker Rev Douglas Jiveti urged residents to embrace peace.

“Let’s love each other as we love ourselves as the Bible dictates,” he said.

The prayer meeting brought together county leaders who asked residents to live in peace with their neighbours.

Baringo Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony said North Rift counties should organise prayers along the borders where insecurity is rife.

“We need to organise joint prayers along our borders for our region to be safe and attract investors,” he said.

Governor John Lonyangapuo asked residents to continue preaching peace for prosperity of the county.

“Kenya will go far if we pray as a nation since we need God in everything we do,” he said.

Senator Samuel Poghisio asked communities in North Rift to end outdated practices that have hindered development.

“Conflicts have hindered this region from realising its potential and making use of available resources. We ask residents in the region to stop these vices and focus on development,” he said.

Poghisio asked residents to pray for their leaders.

Woman Representative Lillian Tomitom asked all leaders to unite for the betterment of the county.

“Let’s put our political differences aside and focus on developing our region since residents had trust in us when they elected us to various posts,” she said.

She said conflicts along the borders have led to loss of many lives, left others with disability and others nursing serious injuries .

“The orthopedic ward at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret is full of patients from North Rift nursing serious gunshot wounds,” Poghisio said.