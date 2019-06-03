Standoff at KVDA as CEO Kimosop rejects sacking

Sacked KVDA boss David Kimosop has dismissed his removal by the board and declined to hand over to Francis Kipkech who was named his replacement in an acting capacity.

Kimosop's rejection of the sacking comes even after Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed the Kerio Valley Development Authority board to start the process of hiring a new CEO.

Board chairman Jackson Kiptanui has directed the shutdown of the CEO’s office and the withdrawal of Kimosop's official car and other benefits.

Kiptanui said board had already made its decision and would soon start the recruitment of a new CEO.

Speaking at Arror near his home, Kimosop said he did not know why he was sacked. He said he had done his best for KVDA and claimed that his contract had been extended by two years.

“Am waiting to be told why I was removed yet I had not done any mistake,” Kimosop said.

Kinyua, in his directive, said Kimosop's tenure had ended.

Kimosop is among 30 KVDA employees under probe for the alleged loss of Sh21 billion for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet. The probe is being conducted by the DCI.

Italian firm CMC Di Ravena which was contracted to build the dams says its work has stalled after their bank accounts were frozen.

“We can’t transact anything because our accounts were frozen. We cannot even pay duty for machinery we had imported because we don’t have money,” project manager Mauro Abaffan said.

The government has also suspended the compensation of 1,000 families whose land was to be taken over for the projects in Kerio Valley. The Kenya Forest Service has also declined to surrender more than 500 acres that was to be part of the project area.

Kipkech who has been deputy chief executive at KVDA for more than 15 years was named new head as the government hires a substantive CEO.

“We will get a new CEO through the due process and as required by the law governing KVDA operations," Kiptanui said.

Sources told the Star the board might also fire five other top officials over graft allegations. The KVDA board met in Eldoret last Thursday when it announced the termination of Kimosop's services with immediate effect.

“The board has subsequently appointed Francis Kipkech to act as Managing Director in the interim period until a substantive MD is appointed,” the board said in a statement.

Kimosop is said to have stormed out of the meeting and rejected a sacking letter given to him. Reports from the DCI office indicated investigations into the scam had been completed and more than ten people were likely to face charges in court in the next few weeks. They include some Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and top officials at KVDA.

The two dams were to be built at a cost of more than Sh65 billion but have both stalled.

CMC Di Ravena is also roped in the graft allegations amid claims that it paid kickbacks to be awarded the contracts. The firm had set up a command office at KVDA Plaza in Eldoret but has not been able to move to the site of the projects.

Kimosop has served as CEO for more than 8 years. He formerly worked as a banker.

