LAST VISITED IN DECEMBER

Senators quiz Lonyangapuo over absentee deputy governor

Governor says his deputy is away in the US attending to his sick family

In Summary

• Governor defends his 'absentee' deputy

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo
PUT TO TASK: West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

 

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was on Monday put on the spot over why his ‘absentee’ deputy Nicholas Atudonyang continues to draw salary despite working as a doctor in the US.

Atudonyang has been away in the US since their election in August 2017.

 

Lonyangapuo was before the Senates’ County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to answer to audit queries but the lawmakers wanted him to also explain why his deputy was still on the payroll despite having “absconded” duty.

 “Where is your deputy? We understand that after the 2017 elections, he has never returned from the US where he works as a doctor. Is it true he is still earning salary?” Mombasa Senator Mohamed Senator Faki asked.

Lonyangapuo said Atudonyang was away in the US on medical grounds. He said the deputy governor was looking after his baby who was born prematurely. He said Atudonyang was attending to his “sick family” and would be back soon.

“He has a personal challenge because his kid was born prematurely and he is the one taking care of her,” Lonyangapuo said.

The governor said his deputy has been visiting the county contrary to claims that he has been away since they were elected.

"Atudonyang last visited West Pokot county in December last year,” he said.

But the senators demanded to know why the governor was denying other residents the opportunity to serve the county in Atudonyang's absence.

 

“Governor, don’t you see that you are denying other Kenyans opportunity to serve in the same position,” Faki said.

Committee chairman Moses Kajwang asked whether the governor really needed a deputy yet he has exhibited that he can work without one.

The governor urged the senators to come up with laws to assign specific roles to the deputy governors so they remain engaged.

“I am waiting for senators to come up with deliberate duties for deputy governors rather than saying assist to the governor,” Lonyangapuo said.

Edited by Peter Obuya

MORE:

Lonyangapuo predecessor on the spot over Sh114m withdrawals

Lonyangapuo invites EACC to probe withdrawals
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JULIUS OTIENO Political Reporter
Rift Valley
31 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Demolitions to return soon, Sonko warns
    8h ago Nairobi

  2. Tangatanga team heckled again in Cherangany
    3d ago Rift Valley

  3. Sonko's new digital pedestrian crossing to tame motorists
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Nyong'o, sister fined Sh400,000 in family property case
    12h ago Nyanza

  5. Mandago's brother found dead in Eldoret
    2d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos