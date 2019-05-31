Senators quiz Lonyangapuo over absentee deputy governor

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was on Monday put on the spot over why his ‘absentee’ deputy Nicholas Atudonyang continues to draw salary despite working as a doctor in the US.

Atudonyang has been away in the US since their election in August 2017.

Lonyangapuo was before the Senates’ County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to answer to audit queries but the lawmakers wanted him to also explain why his deputy was still on the payroll despite having “absconded” duty.

“Where is your deputy? We understand that after the 2017 elections, he has never returned from the US where he works as a doctor. Is it true he is still earning salary?” Mombasa Senator Mohamed Senator Faki asked.

Lonyangapuo said Atudonyang was away in the US on medical grounds. He said the deputy governor was looking after his baby who was born prematurely. He said Atudonyang was attending to his “sick family” and would be back soon.

“He has a personal challenge because his kid was born prematurely and he is the one taking care of her,” Lonyangapuo said.

The governor said his deputy has been visiting the county contrary to claims that he has been away since they were elected.

"Atudonyang last visited West Pokot county in December last year,” he said.

But the senators demanded to know why the governor was denying other residents the opportunity to serve the county in Atudonyang's absence.

“Governor, don’t you see that you are denying other Kenyans opportunity to serve in the same position,” Faki said.

Committee chairman Moses Kajwang asked whether the governor really needed a deputy yet he has exhibited that he can work without one.

The governor urged the senators to come up with laws to assign specific roles to the deputy governors so they remain engaged.

“I am waiting for senators to come up with deliberate duties for deputy governors rather than saying assist to the governor,” Lonyangapuo said.

