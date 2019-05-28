Mandago tells Atwoli to keep off Jubilee as he is not a member

Francis Atwoli has outlived his usefulness as Cotu secretary general and should quit the umbrella workers' organisation.

The call came from Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago who, on Sunday, accused Atwoli of politicising the Central Organisation of Trade Unions instead of fighting for the rights of workers.

Mandago said the Cotu boss was being used to cause divisions in Jubilee. “Just recently I heard him advising the President to wind up Jubilee because of alleged wrangles in the party. He should first go and fold up Cotu before poking his nose into Jubilee affairs.”

The governor was speaking at AIC Kamasai Fellowship Church in Tinderet.

He said Atwoli was among those frustrating the President's affordable housing pillar under the Big Four Agenda.

“It’s time he quits Cotu. I wonder why unions affiliated to Cotu think it’s only Atwoli who can be the secretary general. Let them get someone who is young and focused because Atwoli has lost direction,” Mandago said.

Last month Atwoli got into trouble with Rift Valley leaders after he said DP William Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot paper come 2022 because he is linked to corruption.

The governor, who was accompanied by area MP Julius Melly, said Atwoli should keep off Jubilee affairs because he was not a member of the party.

He said the country was now united under President Kenyatta and the DP.

“We fully support President Kenyatta’s development agenda including the plan on affordable housing and we do not need petty advice from the likes of Atwoli,” he said and reminded the veteran trade unionist that Jubilee had a clear agenda and vision for the country.

Elsewhere, the governor asked the youth to work hard as there was no shortcut to riches.

“As young people, you should stop giving yourselves pressure over so many things and wanting to be rich quickly. When you see an older person driving a good car and living well don’t look for short cuts to do the same without working.”

Being rich is not a guarantee of happiness in life if one acquires the riches dishonestly, Mandago told youth representatives in Eldoret.

