Bandits injure two, steal 300 animals in attack

Two herders suffered gunshot wounds when bandits struck Kapndasim, Baringo South, on Sunday.

The attackers drove away 317 cattle.

The raid happened a week after the government withdrew and deregistered all firearms in the hands of 180 National Police Reservists.

“It was around 6pm when more than 50 armed bandits attacked the herders,” Arabal chief William Koech said.

Koech said two herders, Kiboiwo Abeta and William Kibokong, suffered leg and hand injuries. They were taken to Kabarnet County Referral Hospital.

Of the stolen cattle, 67 belonged to Kimayo Cherutoi, Charles Kwonyike lost 180 and Abeta 70. The animals are yet to be recovered.

Security officers are still pursuing the culprits who fled towards Chepkalacha and Katilomwo on the Tiaty and Baringo South border.

The chief said hilly terrain and poor roads frustrated efforts by security to recover the livestock.

The attack happened three kilometres from Kapndasim GSU camp.

Bandits killed an NPR officer and four primary school children in the same area in February.

Resident Samuel Ruto criticised the government for withdrawing the NPR, saying they were unable to protect themselves.

He said the NPR youth used to conduct patrols along the porous borders and help to repulse the bandits in case of attacks.

“We tried the much we could with arrows to repulse the bandits, but they overpowered us because they were armed with sophisticated weapons,” Ruto said.

On Tuesday last week, Baringo county commissioner Henry Wafula launched an operation to disarm and deregister weapons possessed by NPR officers.

“This is a national government operation and I want to state categorically that it is not disarmament, but it is a firearm registration exercise,” he said.

A month ago, Tiaty MP William Kamket appealed to the government to review the NPR in Baringo, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. He said they were misusing firearms to attack residents.

Soon after the withdrawal of NPR guns, the MP took to twitter to congratulate the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai for the disarmament.

However, Baringo residents want Kamket arrested immediately and questioned for the tweet they say is aimed at inciting the aggrieved communities.

(Edited by O. Owino)