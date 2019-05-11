Learning at standstill as parents demand headteacher's transfer

Learning at Kapchepkisa Primary School in Baringo North subcounty has been paralysed since Monday as parents demand the transfer of the headteacher.

The parents accuse Wilfred Cheruiyot of misconduct with some pupils.

On Thursday, they stormed the school chanting, “We want Cheruiyot transferred immediately” and padlocked his office.

They alleged that he asks teenage girls in upper classes to remain behind to clean and arrange his office.

Cheruiyot was further accused of colluding with acting school chairman Jacob Chesire to have his deputy and a teacher transferred on grounds that they sabotaged his work.

The headteacher said the allegations were a witch-hunt by his opponents.

Education officers, Knut and TSC officials calmed the situation after a crisis meeting in the school on Thursday.

“We have heard your plight and we will act swiftly to investigate and help iron out the challenges in order to calm down the situation,” TSC county deputy director Francis Macharia said.

He suspended the headteacher and summoned him to his office for further questioning.

Knut Baringo branch executive secretary Joshua Cheptarus said parents should not demand the headteacher's transfer in the middle of the year.

