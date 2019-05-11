I support neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga - Tolgos

Governor Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet says he is not part of either the Tangatanga or Kieleweke political groupings in Jubilee.

Tolgos says the groupings are irrelevant in the country and he will not take part in activities of either side.

Tangatanga is associated with politicians allied to DP William Ruto while Kieleweke brings together MPs opposed to the DP’s plan to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.

“I remain a strong member of Jubilee and fully support the President and the DP and I also stand firm in supporting the war against graft”, Tolgos told journalists in Iten town.

The county boss said such groupings are only causing divisions among Kenyans yet elections are still far away.

“Instead of going around the county politicking, we need to serve Kenyans who gave us a five-year mandate before we go back to elections in 2022”, he said.

The governor said the groupings should be disbanded and those involved should refocus their energies on serving Kenyans.

Tolgos defended his close working relationship with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who, he said, has keen interest in development and not empty politics.

“I will continue working with Gideon and other leaders who value service to the people and not those who want us to concentrate on too much politics at the expense of development”, Tolgos said.