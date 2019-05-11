SPLIT IN JUBILEE

I support neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga - Tolgos

Governor says groupings should be disbanded and those involved refocus energies on serving Kenyans.

In Summary

• Governor Tolgos says two camps in Jubilee are irrelevant because 2022 polls are still far away.

• He defends his close working relationship with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos in Kerio Valley on May 6
MY STAND: Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos in Kerio Valley on May 6
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

Governor Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet says he is not part of either the Tangatanga or Kieleweke political groupings in Jubilee.

Tolgos says the groupings are irrelevant in the country and he will not take part in activities of either side.

Tangatanga is associated with politicians allied to DP William Ruto while Kieleweke brings together MPs opposed to the DP’s plan to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.

 

“I remain a strong member of Jubilee and fully support the President and the DP and I also stand firm in supporting the war against graft”, Tolgos told journalists in Iten town.

The county boss said such groupings are only causing divisions among Kenyans yet elections are still far away.

“Instead of going around the county politicking, we need to serve Kenyans who gave us a five-year mandate before we go back to elections in 2022”, he said.

The governor said the groupings should be disbanded and those involved should refocus their energies on serving Kenyans.

Tolgos defended his close working relationship with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who, he said, has keen interest in development and not empty politics.

“I will continue working with Gideon and other leaders who value service to the people and not those who want us to concentrate on too much politics at the expense of development”, Tolgos said.

MORE:

Tolgos' ally saved by court from sacking

Biwott and Tolgos say the move is political
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
11 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Tornado bosses get anticipatory bond
    3h ago Coast

  2. File goes missing in Kisii dowry refund case
    3h ago Nyanza

  3. City Hall promises free annual medical camps
    3h ago Nairobi

  4. I support neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga - Tolgos
    3h ago Rift Valley

  5. Five Busia vocational centres to get facelift
    3h ago Western

Latest Videos