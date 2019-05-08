Double allocation of land at Chepchoina and Mwisho farms cause tension

Pokot leaders have raised concern over double allocation of land at Chepchoina and Mwisho schemes in West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties.

The allocation has caused tension in the area.

The leaders want public officers handling the Chepchoina land cases to be investigated for evicting people from the land acquired over 20 years ago.

More than 500 people have been affected.

Squatters at the schemes are being forced out of their allotted land allegedly by government officials from Trans Nzoia with the aim of resettling other people.

Conflicts are reported every planting season.

The leaders want the government to address land disputes on the West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties border, to ease tension.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto urged the government to come clear on the dispute, saying the conflicts have contributed to insecurity and displacement.

“Police are using excessive force and live bullets. There are no court orders. What happened in Samburu, Kapedo, Sukuta should not happen here,” Moroto told reporters.

“Last week two houses were burnt while tycoons who are cultivating the farms are being protected by security officers,” said Moroto.

He said the victims were allocated the farms by the Agricultural Development Corporation in 1994 and 1997.

The legislator called on the national and the Trans Nzoia county governments to sort out the matter and unite the affected communities.

Moroto condemned the unlawful evictions and disclosed that more than 20 youths have been arrested for airing their concerns. He asked why people should be arrested for expressing themselves when the Constitution provides for freedom of expression.

The MP urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and the EACC to extend the graft fight to Chepchoina scheme, citing the involvement of government officials in corruption.

Former Kapenguria mayor Christopher Lonyala feared that youths might start engaging themselves with cattle rustling and other criminal activities and disrupt peace if the government does not intervene.

“We want stern measures taken on those corrupt officers. Tension is high in this area and the government shold intervene and solve the problem,” he said.

Wandati Stoko, 81, who claims to be a victim, wants the government to address the matter speedily. He that some corrupt officers might hoodwink him to take away his land since he is illiterate.

The father of 19 children, is worried about the future of his children if he does not get his land back.