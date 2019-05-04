Bomet to meet Huduma Namba target

Bomet county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding says they will enroll the targeted 1.2 million people in the ongoing Huduma Namba registration before the end of the exercise.

More than 500, 000 residents had been registered by Thursday across the county. He said this represents a 57 per cent.

Omoding said the process was fast picking up across the county, noting the turnout was impressive. He attributed this to sensitisation being done by the village elders and the local administrators.

“When we started we had few people coming out to participate in the exercise but now we are happy to report that people have embraced it and by the end of this we will have captured them all,” he said.

Petroleum and mining chief administrative secretary John Mosonik, who accompanied him, called on locals to turn out and enroll for the exercise.

The two said individuals moving around and spreading false and misleading reports over intention of the exercise should be disregarded.

“We are moving into a new era of technology where we want to reduce the papers we carry around,” Mosonik said.

“We all know the importance of this exercise…it will help reduce crime rates while the same making government services efficient,” he noted.