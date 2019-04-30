Wangechi murder suspect to face charges Tuesday

Naftali Kinuthia, the man accused of hacking to death Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi, is expected to enter a plea today (Tuesday) to a charge of murder.

A court in Eldoret had allowed police to hold Kinuthia for 14 days to complete investigations into the killing.

A psychiatric exam was also ordered to determine if he knows right from wrong, understands the charge against him and is mentally fit to enter a plea and stand trial.

Details of the exam were not disclosed. Kinuthia, armed with an axe and a knife, is alleged to have slain Wangechi in broad daylight, with many witnesses.

Police said he told them that Ivy she had refused to love him. The would-be lover was described as a stalker.

Senior resident magistrate Nichodemus Moseti ordered that Kinutia appear in court on Tuesday to enter a plea.

Kinuthia, from Thika, is being held at the Naiberi police station. He had been taken to court with head injuries sustained when he was attacked by a mob after the attack on a road outside Moil Referral Hospital.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Fredah Mwanzia had also told the court they needed time to have Kinuthia complete recording of his statement.

"Your honour he was admitted to hospital since the incident and we have not had time," Mwanzia said.

Kinuthia has since recorded statements along with several witnesses.

Mwanzia said they had also taken samples from the suspect and the victim for testing. the results will be produced in court.

Kinuthia's lawyer Mbiu Kamau told the court that they also needed time to have Kinuthia treated for injuries he sustained.

Wangechi was buried two weeks ago.

Prominent Thika businessman George Kinuthia, the suspect's father, said he was shocked by the killing. He said his son was reserved and did not have a criminal record he doesn't understand his behaviour.

"We are really sorry for what happened. This is really a difficult situation especially for Ivy's family," he said.