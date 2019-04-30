Kerio residents still waiting for Sh6 billion compensation

The Kerio Valley Development Authority is still waiting for Sh6 billion from the state to compensate 1,000 families for land for construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.

CEO David Kimosop says KVDA had received only Sh600 million to start the compensation plan, which has been thrown into disarray by the ongoing DCI probe into the alleged loss of Sh21 billion meant for the two projects in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Most of the families that had been listed for compensation have declined to move from the farms until they are fully paid and relocated.

Governor Alex Tolgos has advised the families to stay put and continue using their land until the compensation is fully done.

On Sunday, Kimosop said the National Land Commission had already started the process of compensation and resettlement before the term of the commission then headed by Muhammed Swazuri expired.

“If the compensation and resettlement plan is completed the contractor is ready to move on and implement the projects as planned”, Kimosop said. He toured Kimwarer to meet families over the compensation plan.

Representatives of the families led by Joel Kibet said they would only move if they are fully compensated.

“We will not risk to move out of our farms before we are compensated fully and resettled on alternative land,” Kibet said.

KVDA and the NLC had identified 11 parcels in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia where the families were to be resettled but the plans to purchase the land have stalled.

Work on the two projects expected to cost more than Sh65 billion stopped after the DCI opened investigations into the possible loss of Sh21 billion said to have been paid to the contractor yet no work had been started.

Kimosop along with Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Eugene Wamalwa and Peter Munya are among top officials who have been questioned in connection with the dams scandal.

DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Hajji have indicated that the ongoing probe could take time because it is complex and involves several other countries where part of the money was allegedly paid out. The DCI is also investigating alleged kickbacks paid to senior government officials linked to the projects.

Kimosop said he is hopeful the projects will proceed to completion once the families in Kerio Valley are compensated. Kenya Forest Service has also declined to give out more than 500 acres to be used for the two mega-dams.