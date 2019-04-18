Cherargei rejects handshake with Governor Sang

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has rejected a plea by DP William Ruto to reconcile with Governor Stephen Sang over claims of corruption in the county.

Cherargei said he highly respects Ruto but there is nothing for him to reconcile over because all he wants is proper management of county resources for the people of Nandi.

“We have no other differences and the interest of all of us should be to serve our people with openness and transparency instead of entertaining graft which undermines development in Nandi,” he said on the phone.

Ruto visited the county last Friday and urged the two leaders to shelve their long-running differences and work together to implement development programmes for the benefit of residents. Ruto, who was at Kabiyet, said the differences may undermine development.

Cherargei said the latest report by the Auditor General reveals misuse of resources by Sang’s administration in Nandi.

The auditor in his 2017-18 report cites underutilisation of county resources, stalled projects and questions why the county irregularly paid Sh2.6 million to the Council of Governors.

Last week, the governor suffered a blow when MCAs refused to sanction Sh200 million to be given to the Lake Region Economic Bloc to set up a regional bank.

Cherargei rallied the MCAs and residents to reject the plan, saying the money should be used on better projects because residents do not need a bank.

More than Sh100 million has reportedly been misused in the education department. The county assembly has approved the impeachment of education CEC Valentine Chumo for alleged graft, incompetence and high-handedness.

The committee on Education chaired by Emmanuel Mengeech grilled Chumo for three-hours.

She was questioned over the loss of resources and materials meant for construction of ECDE centres. The executive was at a loss to explain why none of the 120 ECDE centres had been completed.

She couldn't explain why thousands of bags of cement were unused at the incomplete ECDE centres.