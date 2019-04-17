Tullow told to drill for water, fix roads

Residents of Turkwel belt want the Tullow Oil company to drill water wells for them and revamp the road network to improve security.

The Pokot community said Turkana, where the British exploration firm is drilling for oil, has the same problems as they do.

They want Tullow Oil to extend its corporate social responsibility to their area for the firm to operate smoothly.

Kiwawa MCA Josiah Lopetakwang said better roads will also enhance trade among the two communities that have had a long-running conflict.

"The communities in the region where the company is drilling oil have decided to live in peace. We need to engage the youths who have agreed to abandon outdated cultural practices ," he said.

Lopetakwang said leaders need to engage youths to look for alternative means of earning an income instead of cattle rustling and depending solely on livestock.