Make counselling centres operational, says Laboso

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has asked the government to ensure all counselling centres in public institutions are working.

Laboso said many youths are suffering from depression and centres dealing with the condition should be operational.

She urged parents to regularly counsel their children so as to arrest the growing trend of killings among the youth.

The governor was reacting to the murder of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi in Eldoret last week.

She said the incident might have been avoided had the suspect opened up about his frustrations and was counselled.

Laboso spoke in Bomet town at the end of an induction workshop for more than 250 youth hired as interns by her government.

Her administration, she said, was planning to put up counselling centres across the county.

The interns will work for one year and will be paid Sh 12, 000 and Sh 13, 000 a month for diploma and degree holders respectively.