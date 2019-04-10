Baringo partners with world food agency to fight hunger

The World Food Programme has partnered with the Baringo government to tackle starvation caused by prolonged drought.

WFP Kenya director Annalisa Conte yesterday signed a deal with Governor Stanley Kiptis at the county offices in Kabarnet town.

“The five-year partnership is good. It shall go a long way in bettering the lives of over 215,000 currently relying on relief food in Baringo,” Kiptis said.

The partnership will focus on improving education, health, nutrition, agriculture, water and infrastructure. They target the worst hit areas— 18 wards. Baringo North, Tiaty, Baringo South, Mogotio, Baringo Central and Eldama-Ravine constituencies will be covered.

There have been no rains for the last six months. More than 50 per cent of water sources, including boreholes and water pans, are drying up, putting the lives of 4,500 families at risk.

Kiptis said the deal is in line with the national government Big Four agenda and the county integrated development plan. He said the money allocated for emergencies is too little to help fix the problem.

Only six of 18 boreholes in Ripko ward, Tiaty subcounty, have water, Kiptis said, blaming the problem on the decline of groundwater levels.

“People are now trekking about 10km to get water. We need to close up the access by reducing the distance to at least 3km,” Kiptis said

Conte said they have been helping the hungry since the 1980s, through programmes such as food donations, but "are now moving a notch higher from sustaining life to changing lives to get to a point where people become self-reliant”.

They will implement projects that provide long-term solutions to ensure food sustainability so "food insecurity becomes a thing of the past”.

Kiptis thanked the WFP for standing with residents.

Conte said, "We believe our success will be relevant. We'll need time to get there, but we'll be guided by our major objective so Baringo will no longer rely on relief food.

“We shall be here to support the locals until the time our services are no longer needed because the food produced is in plenty and people’s lives are getting better.”

Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony said the county will pursue partnerships and teamwork to change lives.

Also present were county assembly deputy speaker Ameja Zelemoi (Churo-Amaya), Majority chief whip Reuben Chepsongol (Bartabwa), Daniel Tuwit (Ripko), Richard Cheserem (Saimo-Soi) and Nelson Lotela (Silale).