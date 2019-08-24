Nyaribari Chache MP warns bogus contractors

Nyaribari Chache MP Ricahrd Tong’i yesterday urged constituents to closely monitor National Government CDF funded projects.

Tong’i said that it is through the monitoring that contractors can avoid doing shoddy jobs even after they are paid their dues.

Speaking to the Star in Kisii town, the MP said that he has launched several projects since he took over and thus he would not tolerate shoddy job.

“I am urging my constituents to closely monitor National Government CDF funded projects because the money pumped in them comes from their pockets as tax,” Tong’i said.

“I am also going to monitoring the same and I tell contractors that I am not going to tolerate shoddy. They must know that the taxpayers, who are the constituents, need value for their money,” he added.

The legislator warned CDF officials against misappropriation of the funds given saying they risked arrests and prosecution.

“I also want to take this opportunity to caution CDF officials against misappropriation of money allocated to the kitty. Those who will be found will face arrest and prosecution,” he further said.