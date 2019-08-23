Government won't tolerate drunk census enumerators

@alalmaurice

Drunk enumerators will not be tolerated during the census, Muhoroni deputy county commissioner Erick Wanyonyi has warned.

He said enumerators, content and ICT supervisors must uphold high integrity standards during the exercise.

A total of 448 enumerators, including 34 special enumerators, will undertake the exercise in Muhoroni. Census will take place between August 24 and 31.

The special enumerators will handle institutions such as prisons, police stations, health facilities, markets and bus stations.

Wanyonyi told enumerators to ensure maximum confidentiality of the information during the counting.

“Everything is in place within Muhoroni. We have talked to enumerators and supervisors to ensure smooth census,” he said.

Wanyonyi said security will be beefed on the Kisumu-Nandi border.

“We will also intensify patrols within Muhoroni to ensure maximum peace. We don’t want problems among communities living on the border,” he said.