Gusii elders tell residents to stay in for census

The Gusii Council of Elders has urged residents to remain in their houses during the census to be conducted on Saturday night.

Secretary Bosire Angwenyi said the exercise is important for national planning and development.

He said the national headcount will enable counties to benefit from revenue allocation based on their population.

Addressing the press in Kisii town, the secretary said the census is important because it provides information for policy making by the national government.

“I am urging all Kisii and Nyamira residents to be ready for the national population census because it will help the national government plan well,” Angwenyi said

“Our people need to be informed that funds allocation to counties will be based on the numbers,” he added.

Governor James Ongwae asked residents not to hide any information from enumerators, saying it will be kept confidential.

Ongwae said the census will help the government know the levels of poverty in every county.

“The population census which will be undertaken this weekend is important because it will help the government know the poverty index and thus put mitigation measures in eradicating the same,” Ongwae said.

He said the exercise will enable the government to collect statistics on demographic, social and economic characteristics critical in the nation’s development planning processes.

County commissioner Godfrey Kigochi told residents there will be enough security during the exercise.

“I am assuring residents that there will be enough police officers during the exercise and thus they should not worry,” Kigochi said.