Livestock traders to withhold tax over grabbed land

More than 3,000 livestock traders say their sales grounds are getting grabbed and threatened to boycott paying cunty tax if the theft doesn't stop.

They said on Sunday that business has dropped for lack of land to operate and called land theft "rampant".

The Homa Bay County Livestock and Meat Traders Association told the government to intervene if it wants tax revenue.

Speaking in Rodi Kopany at a meeting attended by county Agriculture executive Aguko Juma and MCA Julius Nyambok, traders’ chairman Joseph Athiambo said they have lost more than 15 grounds to land grabbers.

“Traders have resolved to boycott paying tax because their various sales yards are continually getting grabbed. The county drags its feet in addressing the matter,” Athiambo said.

Homa Bay collects more than Sh12 million in revenue annually from livestock sales.

Adhiambo said the Rodi Kopany animal sales grounds has been fenced by a private developer.

“We’re not ready to fight with the Homa Bay government over land. Let the government provide us with alternative places for business if there's a need to develop previously designated lands,” he said.

The traders said a number of markets lack toilets and proper access roads; transport is difficult during the rainy season because roads are muddy.

Juma appealed to the traders to stay calm, promising that their grievances would be addressed.

The executive said he will present the problems to the county Cabinet and report back.

He said more than 40 livestock sales yards are gazetted across the county.

The county has identified some for renovation, Juma said.

“The traders have grave issues that must be addressed. The Cabinet will discuss them before we get the final position of the government,” Juma said.

Nyambok said he will table the grievances as a motion in the assembly for discussion.

“The motion will seek to improve the business conditions for animal traders in Homa Bay," he sid.

