Kisumu MCAs impeach Finance executive Nerry Achar

Kisumu county Finance executive Nerry Achar has been impeached.

Thirty-seven MCAs on Tuesday voted for Achar's removal while three voted against his censure.

The ward reps accused Achar of incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution.

Speaker Onyango Oloo informed Governor Anyang' Nyong'o that Achar stood dismissed with immediate effect following the house resolutions.

Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti tabled the impeachment motion against Achar on July 30 and a select committee of 16 members was formed to investigate the allegations against him.

The MCAs found that Achar was culpable in the motion's allegations hence unfit to hold any public office within the county.

The committee recommended that the governor dismisses Achar with immediate effect.

They also recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should take up the matter.

But the Finance boss on August 5 obtained a court order barring debate on the impeachment motion. The directive elapsed on Monday.

On August 8 the MCAs escalated the row by barring Achar from any business with the assembly.

Speaker Oloo said the assembly would not honour any correspondents with Achar.

Oloo yesterday noted that the impeachment process had been plagued by court orders because while they had intended to debate on the matter last week, they were blocked from the proceedings.

In the motion, Owiti accused Achar of gross misconduct and violation of the law in discharging his duties.

The MCA said the executive failed to implement the County Finance Act by not collecting requisite revenue leading to budgetary deficits in terms of locally generated revenue.

Owiti said Achar failed to comply with the Public Finance Act by refusing to regularly report to the assembly on the implementation of the budget.

That led to failure to implement many development projects and pending bills, the MCA said.

The MCAs are yet to pass the proposed Sh10.4 billion 2019-20 budget estimates despite the lapse of the June 30 deadline.

(edited by O. Owino)