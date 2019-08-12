Kisii students fight back over fake degrees claim

Student leaders at the Kisii University have defended the institution against claims it offers sub-standard health science degrees.

Victor Korir, Peninah Nyawira and Paul Omondi said the courses offered at the university received proper accreditation by the relevant agencies.

They instead called for investigations into a possible claim that some people were using the media to orchestrate a smear campaign against the institution.

"We want to shed light that Health Information systems and Records Management courses, the course in contention, which are being offered here, are accredited by the relevant agencies, " said Korir.

He said the fake degree narrative was being bandied pushed by some malicious people who lost favor with the university management.

The student leaders, who addressed journalists yesterday at the campus, said the university was in possession of all documents of accreditation and there should be no cause for alarm among those studying the courses.

"For some time now we have been seeing a pattern where some people emerge from the shadows and go to the media to claim to hold some knowledge about some fake degree course offered here.

We want to say these are the same busybodies out to achieve certain selfish political agenda for themselves, a fact we are alive too," Korir said.

He said the Commission for Higher Education was aware of all the goings-on at the state campus and there should be no cause of alarm among parents who have students studying there.

"We have this comforting fact that despite the propaganda in circulation everything being done here has met the right legal standards and the students are not buying into the propaganda," he said.

He asked media houses to handle any information touching on the university with caution.

Nyawira, who is the union vice-chair, said all courses being offered at the health department have received accreditation by the Commission of University Education.

She said accreditation was the sole prerogative of CHE and not some grouping hopping from media house to the other sowing fake news regarding the accreditation of some courses at the university.

"Granting charters of certificates to teach courses is not the province of dubious groups but the Commission of Higher Education," she said.

Nyawira said as the student body is not going to sit back and watch as the name of their institution was being dragged through the mud.

"The university's doors are always wide open and someone feels he rightly has genuine questions regarding the quality of the courses being offered should walk in and ask, there is right documentation to show for it," said Nyawira.