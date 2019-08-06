Burglars steal Sh300,000 property from SDA pastor

Burglars raided the home of a Seventh Day Adventist Church cleric on Saturday night and carted away property of undetermined value.

The theft happened at Birongo SDA church in Nyaribari Chache. The burglars entered the house after cutting the padlock.

Regional pastor Hesborn Michira said they lost communication equipment, a television set and gas cylinders. He was not in the house at the time of the break-in.

"We lost items worth about Sh300,000. We have been dealt a big blow," Michira told the Star by phone.

He said the congregants prayed for the burglars and urged them to return the property.

County Police commander Martin Kibet said they are looking for the thieves.

Meanwhile, police yesterday retrieved the body of a middle-aged man from a riverbank at Itumbe, also in Nyaribari Chache.

Wycliff Onsando is suspected to have fallen in the river at Misichi as he returned home while drunk.

The body was found by children, according to area chief James Ratemo.

"There is nothing to show he was killed and dumped there. He might have slid into the mud where he spent the night and died," Ratemo said by phone.