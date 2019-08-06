Close

SHAMELESS

Burglars steal Sh300,000 property from SDA pastor

The thieves entered the house after cutting the padlock

In Summary

• The clergyman was away at the time of the break-in

• Congregants have prayed for the burglars and urged them to return the property

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
06 August 2019 - 00:00
An illustration of handcuffs
An illustration of handcuffs
Image: THE STAR

Burglars raided the home of a Seventh Day Adventist Church cleric on Saturday night and carted away property of undetermined value.

The theft happened at Birongo SDA church in Nyaribari Chache. The burglars entered the house after cutting the padlock.

Regional pastor Hesborn Michira said they lost communication equipment, a television set and gas cylinders. He was not in the house at the time of the break-in.

"We lost items worth about Sh300,000. We have been dealt a big blow," Michira told the Star by phone.

He said the congregants prayed for the burglars and urged them to return the property.

County Police commander Martin Kibet said they are looking for the thieves.

Meanwhile, police yesterday retrieved the body of a middle-aged man from a riverbank at Itumbe, also in Nyaribari Chache.

Wycliff Onsando is suspected to have fallen in the river at Misichi as he returned home while drunk.

The body was found by children, according to area chief James Ratemo.

"There is nothing to show he was killed and dumped there. He might have slid into the mud where he spent the night and died," Ratemo said by phone.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
06 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ken Okoth: ODM chairman intervenes to prevent cleansing
    8h ago Nyanza

  2. Trafficking victim trapped in Iraq appeals for Uhuru's help
    1d ago Coast

  3. Sh1 billion Othaya hospital ready
    19h ago Central

  4. Mudavadi urges Kalonzo, Raila to back for top seat in 2022
    1d ago Western

  5. Kenol road to be expanded, CS Macharia says
    19h ago Central

Latest Videos