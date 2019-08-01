Nyakach leaders ready to govern Kisumu, says former roads CEC

Nyakach leaders will field a candidate for Kisumu county governor's seat in the 2022 polls, a former county roads executive has said.

Vincent Kodera said they were consulting widely and will unveil their candidate when the right time comes.

He said the community supported and voted massively for governors Jack Ranguma, and Anyang Nyong’o and now deserve a chance to lead.

“We will not settle for any post less than the governor. We will go for the seat and we appeal to our brothers and sisters from other subcounties to support our bid,” he said.

Kisumu has seven constituencies — Nyakach, Nyando, Muhoroni, Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, Kisumu West, and Seme.

Ranguma hails from the larger Kano clan who reside in Nyando, Muhoroni, and Kisumu East while Nyong’o is from Seme.

Nyong’o’s deputy Mathews Owili comes from Nyakach while his predecessor Ranguma was deputised by Ruth Odinga who hails from Bondo, Siaya county.

The former county executive, however, challenged the serving leaders to work harmoniously to deliver service to residents.

“Voters gave them mandates and the best way to appreciate them is by fulfilling their campaign pledges,” he said.

Kodera, who wants to succeed Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, asked Nyong’o and Owili to initiate projects that can transform the lives of county residents.

“We want projects that will increase incomes and living standards of women and youths. Making our people self-reliant should be our priority,” Kodera added.

Kodera said current divisions among leaders was not conducive for development projects in the area.

"Our leaders are not speaking in one voice. Let us support the serving leaders then come 2022 we can now go for the seats," he said.

With three years still left in his tenure, plans to succeed Nyong’o in the 2022 elections are gaining momentum.

Some politicians have begun early campaigns and the contest is getting crowded.

Former Governor Jack Ranguma, former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura, and Senator Fred Outa are some of those eyeing the seat.

Obura, who is the EAC Chief Administrative Secretary will ride on his development record, especially in education, having built many schools during his five-year tenure as Kisumu Central MP.

Businessman Hezron McObewa is also one of those said to be eyeing the seat.

McObewa has not publicly declared his interests but close allies say he is already strategising. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2017.

Those allied to McObewa said that Nyong’o could pick him as running-mate to defend his seat.

Obura sponsored hundreds of students through Ken Obura Foundation, some of whom have joined universities.

He has also been supporting the development of education infrastructure through fundraisers.

He has of late been traversing the county to reach out to opinion leaders, youths and the business community.

Another aspirant is the former chief officer for finance Cephas Kasera.

Kasera has set up an office in Kisumu town and has been meeting elders from different parts of the county.

Ranguma’s political advisor Philip Ochieng said he is also fully in the race to recapture the seat.

He said they will mount campaigns like never before as they are working on a strategy that will enable him to get a resounding victory.

Ochieng' said the former county chief will mainly bank on his development record.

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch has told leaders to give Nyong’o space and time to perform.

(edited by O. Owino)