MCAs to remove Kisumu finance and tourism CECs over budget

Kisumu MCAs want to remove from office county executive for finance Nerry Achar and his tourism counterpart Achi Alai.

The notices of impeachment motions were moved on Thursday last week by Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti and his Kajulu counterpart Roy Samo.

Owiti told the Star several attempts to resolve the county's budget dispute have been frustrated by the county executives.

“Kisumu county is greater than any one person and the citizens must be given what is their rightful proportion of development,” he said.

Samo said that Achar had violated the Constitution in the budget-making process and the payments to the contractors.

He said many of the contractors were worried because banks have attached their property yet the county has refused to pay them.

“We will give them the seven days required by the law before we table the impeachment motion,” he said.

Samo added, “We are doing this to help our governor. When he was elected he had massive goodwill from residents, currently, if you move around, some of them have gone, just because of the actions by the two officers.”

However, some sources expressed fear that the impeachment motions might not sail through because some of the MCAs might be compromised.

“Let's wait and see if the motion will pass,” noted one of the MCAs.

The county's Sh10.4 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 is yet to be passed a month after the June 30 deadline.

The MCAs declined to approve the proposed budget on grounds that the executive failed to provide them with a list of pending bills and closing balances.

The ward reps also demanded that the executive furnishes the assembly with a list of all the flagship projects for the 2018-19 financial year and a list of all conditional grants and their supporting documents.

The executive has since answered the assembly through the budget committee chair Judy Ogaga who will report to the assembly this week.

(edited by O. Owino)