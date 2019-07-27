Sh1.2bn upgrade of Oyugis water project underway

The national government is expanding the Oyugis water project in Kasipul constituency for Sh1.2 billion.

The project is undertaken by the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency. It is funded by the African Development Bank in partnership with the national government.

On Thursday, Homa Bay LVWDA manager Paul Agwanda and county commissioner Herman Shambi said the project will supply 12.3 million litres daily and benefit more than 70,000 people in Oyugis town and environs. They led a delegation of the county and state officers in touring the project.

“We aim at improving access, quality, availability and sustainability of water supply and wastewater management services to the people of this area,” Agwanda said.

Also present was Nyanza region President Delivery Unit committee secretary Gerishon Wangira.

Supply will be done through a gravitational flow to reduce power costs and improve efficiency.

The government is implementing a similar project in Rangwe constituency for Sh59 million. The clean water will benefit 20,000 residents. The Rangwe project will source its water from Kosiga dam, which can hold 40 million litres at one go.

“The first phases of Oyugis and Rangwe water projects are already complete. But we expect to complete them by early next year,” Agwanda said.

Shambi urged the contractors to adhere to timelines and ensure quality workmanship. Upon completion, the projects will be handed over to local water boards. They are expected to change lives.

“We expect the projects to improve the economy of the people in the county through the creation of employment opportunities to the youth,” Shambi said.

